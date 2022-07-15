Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $30.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.