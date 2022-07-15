Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $125.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $66.23 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,617.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 96,809 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

