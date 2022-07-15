Welch Group LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,998 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,518,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,340,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

