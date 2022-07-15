Welch Group LLC Sells 82 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.7% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $372.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

