Welch Group LLC Purchases New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in International Paper by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:IP opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $61.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.