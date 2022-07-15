Welch Group LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 5.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.39. The company had a trading volume of 78,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,117. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.