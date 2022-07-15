Welch Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $125.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average is $147.39. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

