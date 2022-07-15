Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $31,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.69.

MMM stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,485. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

