Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.99

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and traded as low as $11.90. Weichai Power shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 13,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Weichai Power Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

