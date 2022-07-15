Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Glencore (GLEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glencore (LON: GLEN) recently:

7/14/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 600 ($7.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 640 ($7.61) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($9.16) to GBX 700 ($8.33). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 550 ($6.54) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/6/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.66) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/6/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 540 ($6.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/4/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.66) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/28/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 560 ($6.66). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 550 ($6.54) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/23/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 740 ($8.80) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/21/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 630 ($7.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 580 ($6.90) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/21/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 745 ($8.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/20/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.49) to GBX 650 ($7.73). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 461 ($5.48) to GBX 770 ($9.16). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/20/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 650 ($7.73) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/20/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 550 ($6.54) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/14/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 550 ($6.54) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/13/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 630 ($7.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/8/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 710 ($8.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/26/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 580 ($6.90) price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 730 ($8.68) to GBX 770 ($9.16). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 730 ($8.68) price target on the stock.

Glencore Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLEN traded up GBX 6.95 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 408.25 ($4.86). 17,703,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,611,660. Glencore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.52). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,316.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.