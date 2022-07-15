WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $9,097.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00118453 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
About WebDollar
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,484,277,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
