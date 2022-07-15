WAX Price Tops $0.0938 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $198.02 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,899,175,207 coins and its circulating supply is 2,111,146,546 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

