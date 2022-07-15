Waves Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00024268 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $553.08 million and approximately $283.47 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00013340 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.
Waves Coin Profile
WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,801,244 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.
