Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.