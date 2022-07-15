WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $293.60

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.60 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.33). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 281.75 ($3.35), with a volume of 4,587 shares traded.

WANdisco Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £192.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Get WANdisco alerts:

Insider Transactions at WANdisco

In other news, insider David James Richards bought 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,063.60 ($10,779.73).

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

Further Reading

