Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.98

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 239706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vonage by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,313,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 785,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 641,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

