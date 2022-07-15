Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $105.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $134.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Visteon by 6.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

