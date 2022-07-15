Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 136,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.