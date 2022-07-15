Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 707 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,969 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
