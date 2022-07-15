Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.17. The stock had a trading volume of 91,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.