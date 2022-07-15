Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Vimeo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.87. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

