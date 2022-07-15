Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 120,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,466,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Veru Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of -0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Veru by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

