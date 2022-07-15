Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 5.3%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 98,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.