Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 5.3%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 98,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
