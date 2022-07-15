VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $173.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

