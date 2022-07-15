VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,305 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.26% of VeriSign worth $64,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.63. 2,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average of $200.43.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

