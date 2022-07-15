Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 2.2 %

VTR traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $50.98. 20,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,749. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after purchasing an additional 780,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.