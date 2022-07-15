Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.60. 31,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

