Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.7% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,921. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

