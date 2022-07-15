Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 792,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,034,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 230,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. 42,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,764. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

