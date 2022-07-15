Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

