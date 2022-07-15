Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 153.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $94.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.80 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

