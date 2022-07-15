Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.7% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,779. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

