Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,708,000.

VUG opened at $227.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

