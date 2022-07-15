Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 451,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after acquiring an additional 170,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 138,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,090,919. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.