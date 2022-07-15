Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 864,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 109,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 889,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 799,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,128,742. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

