Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 77,282.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 331,540 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 467,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,131,982. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

