Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VEA stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

