Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,344,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $64,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after buying an additional 1,264,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.14. 1,307,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,038,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

