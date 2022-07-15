Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

