Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 10.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,404. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

