VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 452,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,917,856 shares.The stock last traded at $29.48 and had previously closed at $30.02.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

