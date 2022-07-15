Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $219.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

