Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI opened at $219.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.69. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.