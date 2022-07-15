Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.40. 90,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,791,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average is $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

