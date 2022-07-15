Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,537,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.28. 4,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,921. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.29.

