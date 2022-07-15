Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Shares Sold by Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,039,879 shares during the period. Valens Semiconductor comprises about 53.4% of Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd.’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $100,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

VLN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,324. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

