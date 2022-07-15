UTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.0044 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, UTU Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $544,692.69 and approximately $1,493.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,111.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009103 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003384 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
UTU Protocol Profile
UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
