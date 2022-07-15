USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

USNA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,311,000 after purchasing an additional 288,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

