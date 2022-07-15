Urus Price Reaches $6.00 (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Urus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

