Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBP stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $686.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

